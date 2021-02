Grisham was among the last of the Padres' position players to report to camp due to the Texas winter storm, Annie Heilbrunn of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Grisham's preparation for the campaign is unlikely to be affected by his slightly late arrival to spring training, and he is now with the team and going through the usual arrival process. He figures to slot in as the team's regular center fielder in 2021 and should hit near the top of the lineup against right-handers.