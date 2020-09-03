site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Trent Grisham: Retreats to bench Thursday
Grisham isn't in Thursday's lineup against the Angels.
Grisham went hitless with one walk, one run and six strikeouts over his past nine at-bats, and he'll get a day off for Thursday's series finale. Jorge Mateo will take his place in center field.
