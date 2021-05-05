site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-trent-grisham-retreats-to-bench | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Padres' Trent Grisham: Retreats to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Grisham isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Pirates.
Grisham had gone 1-for-7 with a stolen base, a walk and two strikeouts in the last two games. Tommy Pham will shift to center field while Jurickson Profar takes over in left.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read