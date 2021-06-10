Grisham (heel) ran the bases at Petco Park on Wednesday as he prepares for an upcoming rehab assignment, Annie Heilbrunn of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

In addition to running the bases aggressively Wednesday, the outfielder has been hitting regularly in the cage and took on-field batting practice Tuesday, according to AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. As such, all signs are pointing to Grisham feeling well enough to kick off his rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso soon, as previously planned. He could return to the Padres lineup within a matter of days, depending on how he feels after logging minor-league game action.