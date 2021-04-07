The Padres are expected to activate Grisham (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's series opener versus the Rangers, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

After his strained left hamstring responded well to simulated-game action over the weekend, Grisham is taking batting practice on the field prior to Wednesday's game against the Giants in what likely marks a final test of his health before the Padres sign off on his return from the IL. Once activated, Grisham could settle in as the Padres' leadoff man, providing a nice boost to an offense that recently lost Fernando Tatis (shoulder) to the 10-day IL.