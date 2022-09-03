site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Trent Grisham: Sits against lefty
RotoWire Staff
Grisham will be on the bench Saturday against the Dodgers, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Grisham will sit with lefty Julio Urias on the mound for the Dodgers. He's now been on the bench against the last nine lefties the Padres have faced. Jose Azocar will start in center field.
