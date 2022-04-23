site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Trent Grisham: Sits against southpaw
Grisham will be on the bench Saturday against lefty Tyler Anderson and the Dodgers.
Grisham started against the first three lefties the Padres faced this season, but he's now been on the bench against three of the last four. Jose Azocar will take over in center field.
