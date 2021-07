Grisham is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with Atlanta.

Jurickson Profar will join Wil Myers and Tommy Pham in the San Diego outfield while Grisham sits for the first time since June 19, ending a stretch of 24 consecutive starts for the 24-year-old. Grisham will likely check back into the starting nine for the second game of the twin bill.