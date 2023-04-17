site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Trent Grisham: Sitting against Atlanta
RotoWire Staff
Grisham is out of the starting lineup for Monday's contest against Atlanta.
Grisham will get Monday off with southpaw Max Fried on the mound for Atlanta on Monday. Jose Azocar moves over to centerfield in his absence, and Brandon Dixon will get the start in right.
