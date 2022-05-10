site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-trent-grisham-sitting-against-southpaw | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Padres' Trent Grisham: Sitting against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Grisham is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cubs, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Grisham started the past 14 games and will head to the bench Tuesday after slashing .154/.279/.231 during that stretch. Jose Azocar will man center field with lefty Wade Miley starting for Chicago.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read