Padres' Trent Grisham: Sixth steal
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Grisham went 1-for-4 with a strikeout and a stolen base as San Diego fell 2-1 to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
The steal was Grisham's sixth of the season which puts him among the league leaders. He's currently on pace for 30 and has enough power to be a true 20-20 threat.
