Grisham went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-1 win over the Diamondbacks.
Grisham added some insurance for the Padres with his fifth-inning blast. Three of his six homers this season have come in the last 11 games, though he's batting just .225 (9-for-40) in that span. In 67 contests overall, he's logged a .188/.289/.332 slash line with 26 RBI, 26 runs scored, two stolen bases, 10 doubles and two triples. He should continue to see a regular role as a solid defensive center fielder -- he's yet to commit an error this season.