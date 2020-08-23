Grisham went 4-for-5 with three home runs and six RBI in Saturday's 13-2 win over Houston.

Grisham entered the game with a home-run drought that extended to Aug. 3, but he broke out in a big way with a trio of roundtrippers in the rout. The first of his long balls came leading off the bottom half of the first inning, and he added a three-run shot in the second and a two-run blast in the seventh. Both the home run and RBI total were career-highs for the 23-year-old, who entered the game with 10 homers and 32 RBI in 79 career big-league contests. With the big game, Grisham is now slashing .271/.381/.533 with seven home runs and 14 RBI on the season.