Grisham went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss against Colorado.
The home run in Friday's game was Grisham's fifth of the season. It gave him a hit in four of his last five games and helped raise his batting average to a dismal .188. Although Grisham has seen his average improve this month thanks to 15 hits in 17 games, the outfielder has also picked up 14 strikeouts during that span. Hopefully his June slash line of .250/.333/.417 is a sign that he has figured something out and will continue to improve going forward.