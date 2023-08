Grisham went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Rockies.

Grisham's ninth-inning blast forced extra innings, but the Rockies walked it off in the 10th. The outfielder has faded late in July, going 4-for-34 over his last 11 contests. He's now at a .208/.320/.389 slash line with 11 home runs, 11 stolen bases, 33 RBI and 48 runs scored through 103 games this season. Despite the lackluster hitting, he remains a near-everyday player in center field.