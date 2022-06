Grisham went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rockies.

Grisham's solo shot in the third inning was San Diego's only run in the game until Manny Machado scored the winning run on an error in the 10th frame. Grisham went 0-for-2 with a walk in the nightcap of the twin bill. He is slashing .290/.371/.516 with 10 runs, three RBI and a stolen base over his past nine games.