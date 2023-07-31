Grisham went 1-for-3 with a run and a stolen base in a 5-3 win against the Rangers on Sunday.

Grisham helped generate a key insurance run in the eighth inning, lacing a leadoff single, swiping second base and coming around to score on a Fernando Tatis Jr. single. It was a much-needed positive performance for Grisham, as he came into the contest having gone 1-for-26 over his previous eight games. The centerfielder came out of the All-Star break swinging a hot bat but has regressed since, lowering his season batting average back down to a paltry .207, albeit with a strong 13.4 percent walk rate.