Grisham went 2-for-5 with one RBI and a stolen base in the 4-2 loss Wednesday to the Brewers.

Grisham swiped his third bag of the season and knocked in one run against his former team. In his first four games of the season, he batted .400 with three home runs, four RBI and six runs. Since then, he is batting .250 with one RBI and two runs scored.