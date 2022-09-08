Grisham went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Grisham entered the game after Juan Soto (shoulder) exited. It was a productive appearance off the bench for Grisham, who is up to six stolen bases without getting caught. He also snapped an 0-for-13 skid at the plate that had spanned all of September. The outfielder has a .190/.297/.354 slash line with 16 home runs, 49 RBI and 54 runs scored through 482 plate appearances. If Soto misses time, Grisham would likely see a slight uptick in usage, though the former's injury is just a bruise.