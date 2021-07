Grisham went 1-for-3 with a double, run, stolen base, walk and strikeout in a 3-1 loss to Colorado on Sunday.

Grisham helped get San Diego on the board with his second-inning double and subsequent run and later stole second after walking in the fourth. The young outfielder enters the break with a .274/.357/.491 slash line with 11 home runs, 35 runs, 36 RBI and eight stolen bases in 64 games.