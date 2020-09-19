Grisham went 0-for3 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base while scoring twice in Friday's win over Seattle.

Though Grisham was unable to register a hit in the contest, he made plenty of contributions on offense. The speedy outfielder helped generate a run with a walk and a stolen base in the third inning before coming home on a wild pitch. He then tallied an RBI on a fielder's choice groundout in the fourth and subsequently scored again on a Manny Machado home run. Grisham has reached base via hit or walk in each of his last 13 games, going 16-for-45 (.356) with four stolen bases and 12 runs scored over that span.