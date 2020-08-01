Grisham went 0-for-3 with a pair of walks and a stolen base while scoring twice against Colorado on Friday.

Grisham was held without a hit for only the second time this season, but he managed to contribute to the offense nonetheless with two walks and two runs. The 23-year-old also stole a base for the second straight game as part of a four-run ninth inning that helped the Padres squeak out a narrow win. Through 36 plate appearances this season, Grisham is slashing .267/.389/.567 with two home runs, five RBI and a league-leading nine runs scored.