Grisham went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in a loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Grisham has nailed down the everyday center field job in San Diego with a strong start to his Padres career. The 23-year-old has reached base in all but one game this season and is slashing a solid .271/.386/.604 overall. From a fantasy perspective, he has been a superb multi-category contributor with four home runs, three steals and 11 runs scored on the season.