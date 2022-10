Grisham will start in center field and bat eighth in Sunday's Game 3 against the Mets.

Grisham lost his hold on the Padres' everyday center-field gig by middle of September, only to regain it from Jose Azocar over the final week of the regular season. He's maintained the top job thus far in the postseason, going 2-for-6 with a pair of home runs, a walk and two additional runs.