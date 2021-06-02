Grisham (heel) was spotted taking batting practice prior to the Padres' game Wednesday against the Cubs, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Since landing on the injured list last week with a left heel contusion, Grisham has felt well enough to take part in on-field drills nearly every day. The Padres haven't determined whether to send him out for a one-game minor-league rehab assignment Thursday, but regardless, the outfielder appears poised to come off the IL when first eligible Friday.