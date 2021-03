Grisham (hamstring) was able to take some swings in a batting cage Tuesday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Outfield and baserunning drills will provide a better gauge of where Grisham stands in his recovery from a strained hamstring, but it's at least encouraging that he hasn't been shut down from baseball activities entirely. The Padres remain optimistic that Grisham will be ready to go for Opening Day.