Grisham went 3-for-4 with three doubles, one RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 5-4 win over Arizona.

Grishman scored in the first inning, knocked in a run and scored again in the seventh. His three doubles marked his first multiple extra-base hit game of the season. He has reached base safely at least twice in his last four games. The 24-year-old is slashing .276/.360/.497 with eight home runs, 24 RBI and seven steals.