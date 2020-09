Grisham went 3-for-4 with a double, run and RBI in a victory over Oakland on Friday.

After spending most of August as the Padres' leadoff hitter, Grisham was moved to the ninth spot for Friday's contest. The move paid dividends as the 23-year-old notched his 11th multi-hit game of the season and drove home the team's first run with a double in the fifth inning. The performance snapped a three-game slump in which Grisham went 0-for-10 with seven strikeouts.