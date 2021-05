Grisham went 1-for-5 with a triple, two RBI, a run and a walk in the Padres' 11-1 win Sunday over the Giants.

Grisham filled the stat sheet Sunday, driving in two on an eighth-inning triple off Jose Alvarez. The 24-year-old has been a bright spot at the top of the Padres' lineup slashing .293/.369/.515 in 111 plate appearances. He is on pace for 20 home runs and 20 steals while batting just shy of .300.