Grisham is slashing .179/.273/.321 with a home run, a double, five RBI, six runs and a 4:8 BB:K through 11 Cactus League contests.

Grisham began spring play in fine fashion, gathering three hits -- including his lone home run -- over his first four at-bats. He's been ice cold since then, going just 2-for-24. Though spring training stats don't count for much, San Diego surely would like to see Grisham build some positive momentum heading into the regular season after he struggled to a .184/.284/.341 slash line across 524 plate appearances last year. His Gold Glove defense ensures some amount of job security as the team's starting center fielder, but Grisham is a risky fantasy target given his offensive downturn last season.