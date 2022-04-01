Grisham is expected to play center field "pretty much every day" this season, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

That Grisham will be the Padres' primary center fielder comes as no surprise, though his importance there is considerably heightened by the fact that, per Cassavell, the team doesn't have an obvious backup at the position. Manager Bob Melvin did mention, however, that CJ Abrams could get some reps there, which would give him a path to a major-league roster spot even after Fernando Tatis (wrist) returns to action. In addition to Abrams, Jurickson Profar and Wil Myers could be used to man center if needed, though neither has done particularly well when tried at the position in the past.