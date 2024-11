Brooks signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Wednesday.

Brooks struggled in his first 12 games as a big-leaguer, going just 3-for-25 with an RBI and six strikeouts with the Giants last year. However, he slashed .302/.410/.453 with 58 RBI over 407 plate appearance in the minors, which is good enough for the Padres to bring him in as organizational depth at first base.