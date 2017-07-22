Padres' Trevor Cahill: Chased early by Giants
Cahill served up six runs on seven hits and four walks with one strikeout over 3.2 innings in a no-decision Friday night against the Giants.
Cahill couldn't match his excellent start last time out, also against San Francisco, when he allowed just one run and struck out eight over 6.2 innings. He just couldn't find the strike zone, as half of his 86 pitches were balls. The nastiness Cahill has shown at times is impressive, as he has struck out seven or more batters eight times in 11 starts, but his inconsistency can be maddening.
More News
-
Padres' Trevor Cahill: Picks up win Sunday•
-
Padres' Trevor Cahill: Allows three homers in loss to Phillies•
-
Padres' Trevor Cahill: Settles for no-decision in Tuesday's shutout•
-
Padres' Trevor Cahill: Activated ahead of Tuesday's start•
-
Padres' Trevor Cahill: Slated to return Tuesday•
-
Padres' Trevor Cahill: Shifts to Triple-A for second rehab start•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...