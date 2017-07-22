Cahill served up six runs on seven hits and four walks with one strikeout over 3.2 innings in a no-decision Friday night against the Giants.

Cahill couldn't match his excellent start last time out, also against San Francisco, when he allowed just one run and struck out eight over 6.2 innings. He just couldn't find the strike zone, as half of his 86 pitches were balls. The nastiness Cahill has shown at times is impressive, as he has struck out seven or more batters eight times in 11 starts, but his inconsistency can be maddening.