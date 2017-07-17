Padres' Trevor Cahill: Picks up win Sunday
Cahill allowed one earned run over 6.2 innings and picked up the win in Sunday's victory over the Giants. He allowed eight hits and posted an 8:1 K:BB in the contest.
Cahill tossed just 9.1 total innings over two starts earlier this month following a disabled-list stint of just over seven weeks, but he was sharp Sunday and lowered his ERA on the season to a nifty 3.14. Cahill has thrown the ball well this season when healthy, and that could make him a potential trade chip for a San Diego squad with the lowest run differential in the league.
