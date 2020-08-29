Rosenthal was traded from the Royals to the Padres on Saturday in exchange for Edward Olivares and one other player, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Rosenthal had a rough season in 2019, but he turned things around to begin the season as he converted on each of his seven save opportunities while posting a 3.29 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 13.2 innings. The right-hander could claim the closing duties from Emilio Pagan in San Diego since Pagan has had some struggles this season. Greg Holland or Josh Staumont could be options to take over ninth-inning duties with the Royals.