Rosenthal (1-0) allowed an unearned run on one hit and struck out two over two innings to earn the win Sunday versus the Mariners.

Rosenthal couldn't protect a one-run lead in the 10th inning, but the Padres gave him a three-run cushion in the 11th, and he was able to keep it clean in his second inning to get his first win as a Friar. He has yet to allow an earned run in seven outings with the Padres, and this was the righty's first blown save in 11 chances overall in 2020.