Rosenthal allowed one hit and struck out one in one inning to earn the save in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Athletics.

Rosenthal allowed a leadoff double to Robbie Grossman, but retired the next three batters without trouble. It's his eighth save of the year and first as a Padre after he was traded from the Royals at the trade deadline. Rosenthal has a 2.70 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 26 strikeouts through 16.2 innings this year across 17 appearances. Drew Pomeranz, who is also in the closer conversation, allowed a walk and struck out two while pitching a scoreless eighth inning for a hold Sunday.