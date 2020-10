Rosenthal gave up one run in a non-save situation Wednesday in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Cardinals.

The Padres used eight pitchers and Rosenthal and Chris Paddack were the only ones to give up runs, but as Paddack gave up six runs in 2.1 innings, the Cardinals still won 7-4. Rosenthal walked two and then gave up a single to Dexter Fowler that scored Paul DeJong. He should be available for Thursday's must-win Game 2.