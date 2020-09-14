Rosenthal pitched a perfect seventh inning with two strikeouts to earn the save in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Giants.

Rosenthal wasn't needed in the more lopsided Game 1, but he was able to protect a 3-1 lead in the nightcap. He's pitched five scoreless innings since joining the Padres at the trade deadline, racking up three saves and eight strikeouts while allowing only three baserunners in that span. Rosenthal's strong work should keep him locked into the closing role for awhile -- Drew Pomeranz picked up a hold with a scoreless sixth inning in Sunday's second contest.