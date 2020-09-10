Rosenthal struck out one across a scoreless ninth inning without allowing a baserunner to earn the save Wednesday against the Rockies.

Rosenthal was called upon to protect a 5-3 lead and did so on two ground balls and a strikeout. He now has nine saves on the season and both of San Diego's opportunities since being acquired by the team at the trade deadline. Rosenthal should continue to see save chances, though Drew Pomeranz and Emilio Pagan (biceps) could also factor into the closer conversation before the conclusion of the campaign.