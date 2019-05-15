Wingenter (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Wingenter was eligible to be activated off the 10-day injured list Tuesday but will instead require a few extra days before returning to the majors. The Padres may have the 25-year-old throw another bullpen session before activating him, but it doesn't sound as though a minor-league rehab assignment will be necessary.

