Padres' Trey Wingenter: Could return over weekend
Wingenter (shoulder) completed a bullpen session Thursday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
The side session was Wingenter's second in three days, suggesting he's progressing well in his recovery from right shoulder inflammation. The Padres will reassess Wingenter's condition Friday and could activate him from the 10-day injured list at some point during the weekend.
