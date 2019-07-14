Wingenter tossed a scoreless sixth inning, allowing two hits and striking out one to earn a hold in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Braves.

The reliever was able to keep his line clean before the game turned into a back-and-forth affair. Wingenter is up to 12 holds this year with a 3.34 ERA and 1.03 WHIP across 35 innings. The 25-year-old also has a 47:17 K:BB and a 1-1 record in his 35 appearances.