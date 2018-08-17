Wingenter was removed from Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Diamondbacks after being struck in the back by a liner in the top of the sixth inning, the Associated Press reports.

With Padres starting pitcher Jacob Nix failing to escape the first inning after surrendering five runs, the team needed five reliever to finish out the game. One of those summoned from the bullpen was Wingenter, who struck out the side in the fifth before coming back out for another inning. He retired the first batter of the frame before A.J. Pollock sent out back up the middle off the pitcher's back. The right-hander is considered day-to-day and will presumably be re-evaluated prior to Friday's game.