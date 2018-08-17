Padres' Trey Wingenter: Exits after getting hit with liner
Wingenter was removed from Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Diamondbacks after being struck in the back by a liner in the top of the sixth inning, the Associated Press reports.
With Padres starting pitcher Jacob Nix failing to escape the first inning after surrendering five runs, the team needed five reliever to finish out the game. One of those summoned from the bullpen was Wingenter, who struck out the side in the fifth before coming back out for another inning. He retired the first batter of the frame before A.J. Pollock sent out back up the middle off the pitcher's back. The right-hander is considered day-to-day and will presumably be re-evaluated prior to Friday's game.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...
-
Too late for Guerrero, Jimenez?
If you own Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez, you've probably been stashing them for months,...
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...