Padres' Trey Wingenter: Eyeing MLB roster spot

According to manager Andy Green, Wingenter "has a chance right away" to be a part of the Padres' bullpen, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The right-hander impressed in his first appearance of the spring, striking out three Angels in an inning of work. This isn't the first time he's been on the big-league club's radar, either. Last season with Double-A San Antonio, he baffled hitters to the tune of a 2.45 ERA and a 64:19 K:BB in 47.2 frames. Wingenter pairs a high-90s fastball with a biting slider, and although he has plenty of competition this spring, a strong Cactus League showing could be enough to warrant a major-league roster spot out of the gate or shortly thereafter.