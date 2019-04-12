Wingenter got the save against the Diamondbacks on Thursday, working around two walks to record a scoreless ninth inning and close out San Diego's 7-6 victory. He struck out two.

Kirby Yates has already made eight appearances, so Wingenter got the nod as the closer in this contest and successfully protected a one-run lead despite issuing two free passes. Yates remains the unquestioned go-to option for the role, so Wingenter shouldn't be expected to see these chances very frequently aside from days when Yates needs a rest.