Wingenter was credited with a hold in the Padres' 4-3 win over the Braves on Wednesday, throwing a scoreless inning while recording one strikeout and no walks.

The right-hander continues to excel in the early going out of the Padres' bullpen, as this latest scoreless effort gives him a 2.51 ERA, a 0.98 WHIP and 18 strikeouts over 14.1 innings. With Kirby Yates dominating as San Diego's closer he doesn't figure to see many save opportunities, but Wingenter at least looks primed to continue to provide solid ratios and high strikeout totals.