Padres' Trey Wingenter: Getting early work
Wingenter struck out one without allowing a baserunner over a scoreless inning in the Padres' 4-1 victory over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
Wingenter has been getting his fair share of work in the early going with four appearances in seven games, and he's done well with the opportunities thus far, allowing one earned run and striking out four batters over that time, although he has allowed four hits and a walk to leave his WHIP at 1.50. The right-hander had a 3.79 ERA, a 1.26 and five holds to go along with a 27:11 K:BB over 19 innings of work as a rookie last season. He'll look to continue to build trust and establish himself as a fixture in the Padres' bullpen.
