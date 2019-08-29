Wingenter gave up three runs on one hit and two walks while striking out two through 1.1 innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Serving as the opener in a bullpen game, Wingenter retired the first three batters he faced before allowing three baserunners in the second inning before his quick exit. The right-hander was technically making his first professional start at any level, even though this was obviously intended to be a limited outing. The right-hander has an 8.64 ERA with a 1.68 WHIP in his last nine appearances.