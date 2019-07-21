Wingenter was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.

Wingenter was optioned in a series of moves made by the Padres to make room for Adrian Morejon and Michel Baez. Wingenter had pitched fairly effectively out of the bullpen for the club, posting a 4.26 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with 53 strikeouts across 38 innings.

